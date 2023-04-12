The View From Here 04.12.23

Contestants pitch their business idea for “Unsmudgable,” a green eyeglass lens that prevents smudging, to a panel of judges at Olin Business School’s Big IdeaBounce competition March 30. The winner will be announced April 26. Learn more about the BIG IdeaBounce
. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Visiting artist Deb JJ Lee (left) provides feedback to Aayesha Ejaz, a master’s in fine arts student, March 31. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin visits with students at the Senior Class Toast March 28 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Students pose with the university mascot during the Senior Class Toast March 28 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Undergraduate student Alice Foppiani (left) chats with Wayne Monk about her piece during the BFA Juniors Show Exhibition opening reception March 31 at the Des Lee Gallery. The show, titled “I Am Not Afraid of Power Tools (and other affirmations),” runs through Thursday, April 13. Learn more about the gallery
. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Students celebrate Olin Business School’s 106th birthday March 30. (Photo courtesy of Olin Business School)
Kris Campa (left), director of the John B. Ervin Scholars program, and Ervin Scholar and junior Zoe Siegel help ready Art Scope for summer campers March 25 as part of the McLeod Day of Service. The annual student and alumni event honors the legacy of James McLeod, former vice chancellor for students and founding director of the Ervin Scholars program. Ervin alumni around the country also organized volunteer activities in their own communities. (Courtesy photo)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin celebrates with students during the grand opening of sophomore Harrison Lieber’s business, Campus Creamery, March 30. Learn more about the new Campus Creamery
. (Photo: Ajla Ahmetovic/Washington University)
Students Naomi Yu (left) and Shaelee Comettant view “Wishing You Good Fortune! Sincerely, You” by Rachel Park at the BFA Juniors Show Exhibition opening reception March 31 in the Des Lee Gallery. The show runs through Thursday, April 13. Learn more about the gallery
. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Kotchakorn Voraakhom (center), visiting landscape architect at the Sam Fox School, leads an April 1 workshop on climate change with St. Louis-area teens, held at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
