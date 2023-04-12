The View From Here 04.12.23

Kris Campa (left), director of the John B. Ervin Scholars program, and Ervin Scholar and junior Zoe Siegel help ready Art Scope for summer campers March 25 as part of the McLeod Day of Service. The annual student and alumni event honors the legacy of James McLeod, former vice chancellor for students and founding director of the Ervin Scholars program. Ervin alumni around the country also organized volunteer activities in their own communities. (Courtesy photo)