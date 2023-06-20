Martin to lead pediatric surgery division

Martin

Colin A. Martin, MD, a specialist in intestinal rehabilitation surgery and an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in surgery, has been named director of the Division of Pediatric Surgery in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also will serve as surgeon-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He will begin in his new role Sept. 5.

Martin is an associate professor of surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Heersink School of Medicine and surgical director of the Center for Advanced Intestinal Rehabilitation at Children’s of Alabama and UAB. He also serves as the surgery department’s vice chair for diversity, equity and inclusion and co-director of the department’s Pre-College Research Internship for Students from Minority Backgrounds.

“Dr. Martin is a remarkable pediatric surgeon-scientist whose leadership, surgical skill, innovative research and dedication to improving health equity strongly reflect the core values of our mission in the Department of Surgery,” said John A. Olson Jr., MD, PhD, the William K. Bixby Endowed Professor and head of the Department of Surgery.

