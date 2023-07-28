Caldwell elected president of ASWAD

Caldwell

Kia Lilly Caldwell, vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected president of the Association for the Study of the Worldwide African Diaspora (ASWAD).

Caldwell, a sociocultural anthropologist, also serves as a professor in the Department of African and African-American Studies and the Dean’s Distinguished Professorial Scholar in Arts & Sciences.

She will begin her four-year term as president Aug. 5 during ASWAD’s conference in Ghana. In this role, Caldwell will provide administrative direction for the program, policies and procedures. She will serve as an advisory board member for an additional two years following her term as president. Caldwell previously served on the organization’s executive board.

ASWAD is a professional organization composed of African and African diaspora scholars sharing research through conferences, symposia and publications.