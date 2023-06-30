Njoku installed as Wise Chair in Pediatric Anesthesiology

Njoku speaks at her installation ceremony. (Photo: Gara Elizabeth Photography)

Dolores B. Njoku, MD, the director of pediatric anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and anesthesiologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, has been installed as the new Rudolph L. and Mary Frances Wise Endowed Chair in Pediatric Anesthesiology. She also is a vice chair in the Department of Anesthesiology.

A member of the Association of University Anesthesiologists, the Foundation for Anesthesia Education, and Research and the Society for Pediatric Anesthesiology, Njoku came to Washington University from the Johns Hopkins University Hospital in 2021.

The chair was established in 2018 as a testament to the generosity of Rudolph and Mary Frances Wise, who provided philanthropic support to various local organizations, including St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University.

