Genin elected to Society of Engineering Science board

Genin

Guy Genin, the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to the Society of Engineering Science board of directors for a three-year term.

The appointment recognizes Genin’s exceptional contributions to the intersection of engineering, science and mathematics as well as his longstanding commitment to promoting collaboration and innovation in these fields.

Established in 1963, the SES fosters research, innovation and communication at the confluence of engineering, science and mathematics. The society’s mission emphasizes the importance of strengthening the interfaces between these disciplines, which is crucial for the advancements that the engineering sciences offer to society at large.

Washington University shares a rich history with the SES. Not only did the university host the society’s annual meeting in 1969 and the 56th SES annual meeting, which Genin co-chaired in 2019, but it also hosted the first international meeting of the SES in Israel in the 1970s. Such interactions underscore the deep-rooted bond between the university and the field of engineering science.

