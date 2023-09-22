Listening sessions planned on Danforth Campus experiences

The Danforth Task Force on Climate and Culture has contracted with an external assessment agency, WestEd, to speak with graduate and professional students, postdoctoral scholars and other members of the Danforth Campus community to understand their experiences of campus climate and areas for improvement.

The WestEd team will be at WashU Oct. 3 and 4 to conduct listening and learning sessions for the community to share experiences related to mentoring, advising and support for graduate and professional students and postdocs.

Sessions are open to members of the Danforth Campus community. Refreshments will be served.

Get more information on the provost’s website.