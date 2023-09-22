Niemi receives grants to study mitochondrial function

Natalie M. Niemi, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a five-year $1.9 million Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research titled “Delineating phosphorylation-mediated regulation of mitochondrial function.”

In addition, Niemi received a four-year $775,000 grant from the National Science Federation for research titled “The role of protein phosphorylation in the mitochondrial matrix in determining mitophagic selectivity.”