Niemi receives grants to study mitochondrial function

Natalie M. Niemi, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a five-year $1.9 million Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research titled “Delineating phosphorylation-mediated regulation of mitochondrial function.”
In addition, Niemi received a four-year $775,000 grant from the National Science Federation for research titled “The role of protein phosphorylation in the mitochondrial matrix in determining mitophagic selectivity.”
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.