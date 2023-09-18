The View From Here 09.18.23

More than 100 students come together for a meal and civic dialogue at the Gephardt’s Institute’s inaugural "Longest Table" event Sept. 6 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)
Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, and her dog, Yoshi, hang out with students at the first “Dr. G’s Fun House” of the school year Sept. 9 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs)
Michael Mazzeo (left), the new dean of Olin Business School, serves meals and greets students during a welcome event Sept. 7 in the Frick Forum. (Photo: Sophia Passantino/Olin Business School)
Olin Business School students enjoy a meal during a welcome event for Dean Michael Mazzeo Sept. 7 in the Frick Forum. (Photo: Sophia Passantino/Olin Business School)
Students participate in civic dialogue at the Gephardt’s Institute’s inaugural “Longest Table” event Sept. 6 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)
Vice Provost Mary McKay (left), Debra Haire-Joshu, a professor at the Brown School, and Brad Evanoff, a professor at the School of Medicine, chat during an event for members of the Public Health Committee, part of the “Here and Next” strategic plan, Aug. 30 at the Boathouse at Forest Park. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Members of the Public Health Committee, part of “Here and Next,” gather for a reception Aug. 30 at the Boathouse at Forest Park. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The WashU Bears women’s soccer team celebrate a win against Carroll University Sept. 8 during the home opener at Francis Olympic Field. (Photo courtesy of WashU Athletics)
