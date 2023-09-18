The View From Here 09.18.23

More than 100 students come together for a meal and civic dialogue at the Gephardt’s Institute’s inaugural “Longest Table” event Sept. 6 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)

Vice Provost Mary McKay (left), Debra Haire-Joshu, a professor at the Brown School, and Brad Evanoff, a professor at the School of Medicine, chat during an event for members of the Public Health Committee, part of the “Here and Next” strategic plan, Aug. 30 at the Boathouse at Forest Park. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)