The View From Here 09.06.23

Otto Brown of the Gephardt Institute meets with graduate students
Otto Brown (left), civic engagement manager for the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, meets new students Aug. 20 at the Graduate and Professional Student Resource Fair at the Athletic Complex. (Photo courtesy of Ron Klein)
Washington University students explore the St. Louis Zoo during the “In the Lou” tour.
Washington University students explore the Saint Louis Zoo Aug. 25 during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
A Washington University student looks at an old Bears uniform at the Missouri History Museum’s “Soccer City” exhibit Aug. 25 during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students check out the Missouri History Museum’s “Soccer City” exhibit Aug. 25 during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
WashU students ride a Metrolink train Aug. 25 during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Students walk through the Danforth Campus on the first day of classes
Students walk through the Danforth Campus Aug. 28, the first day of classes. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students walk through the Danforth Campus Aug. 28, the first day of classes. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students pose with Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) and Anna Gonzalez (right), vice chancellor for student affairs
Students pose with Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) and Anna Gonzalez (right), vice chancellor for student affairs, Aug. 28, the first day of fall 2023 classes. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students visit Busch Stadium and the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum Aug. 24 during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Students visit Busch Stadium and the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum Aug. 24 during the “In the Lou” tour. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)

To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.

