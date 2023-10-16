Cabassa appointed to mental health advisory board

Cabassa

Leopoldo Cabassa, a professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed as a member of the Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Research Advisory Board.

First introduced in 2021, the independent advisory group was convened to advance the research, monitoring and evaluation of MHFA courses in the United States. It is part of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

Cabassa is director of the PhD program at the Brown School and an expert on mental health services. His research centers on examining physical and mental health inequities in historically marginalized racial and ethnic populations with serious mental illness.