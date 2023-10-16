THE RECORD

Cabassa appointed to mental health advisory board

Leopoldo J. Cabassa
Cabassa

Leopoldo Cabassa, a professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed as a member of the Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Research Advisory Board.

First introduced in 2021, the independent advisory group was convened to advance the research, monitoring and evaluation of MHFA courses in the United States. It is part of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

Cabassa is director of the PhD program at the Brown School and an expert on mental health services. His research centers on examining physical and mental health inequities in historically marginalized racial and ethnic populations with serious mental illness.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

‘Share Our Stuff’ holds fashion sale Oct. 13

Town halls planned for remembrance committee input

Applications for postdoc mentor program open

Notables

Award for paper on predicting postoperative complications with wearables, AI

Cabassa appointed to mental health advisory board

Gordon receives Albany Prize

Obituaries

Barbara Turner, longtime employee in comparative medicine, 58

Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, pediatric nephrologist, 64

Carlos A. Perez, MD, professor emeritus of radiation oncology, 88

Research Wire

For microbial communities, simpler may be better

Singamaneni to develop advanced protein imaging method

Baldridge receives Avenir Award for early-career scientists

The View From Here

10.09.23

09.25.23

09.18.23

Washington People

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Mike Runiewicz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20