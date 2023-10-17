Families invited to enjoy Safe Trick or Treat Oct. 22

Washington University and St. Louis community members are invited to bring their children to Safe Trick-or-Treat from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, on Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus. WashU students lead families through trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities.
RSVP by 5 p.m. Oct. 20. For questions, email the Campus YMCA, which organizes the event.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.