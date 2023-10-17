Families invited to enjoy Safe Trick or Treat Oct. 22

Washington University and St. Louis community members are invited to bring their children to Safe Trick-or-Treat from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, on Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus. WashU students lead families through trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities.

RSVP by 5 p.m. Oct. 20. For questions, email the Campus YMCA, which organizes the event.