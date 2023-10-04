THE RECORD

Miller-Thomas, Shokeen appointed to roles at MIR

Miller-Thomas and Shokeen
Miller-Thomas (left) and Shokeen

Michelle M. Miller-Thomas, MD, and Monica Shokeen, both associate professors of radiology, have been appointed to two new vice chair positions for the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Miller-Thomas will serve as vice chair for faculty development, and Shokeen will serve as vice chair for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. 

Miller-Thomas’ responsibilities in her new role include creating programs to support mentorship and providing meaningful guidance in academic achievement. Shokeen will lead efforts to build a community and culture of respect, belonging, empathy, excellence and justice at MIR. 

Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking shares fall update

Listening sessions planned on Danforth Campus experiences

Flu vaccines available on campus

Notables

Miller-Thomas, Shokeen appointed to roles at MIR

University Libraries wins grant to preserve 1963 film shot on campus

Steensma named Royal Academy of Engineering Visiting Professor

Obituaries

Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, pediatric nephrologist, 64

Carlos A. Perez, MD, professor emeritus of radiation oncology, 88

Linda Repa-Eschen, business director, 72

Research Wire

Ellebedy to develop next-generation coronavirus vaccines with broad protection

Curving light in a record-setting way

Yi and Gabel receive grants to study autism-related disorders

The View From Here

09.25.23

09.18.23

09.06.23

Washington People

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Mike Runiewicz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20