Miller-Thomas, Shokeen appointed to roles at MIR

Miller-Thomas (left) and Shokeen

Michelle M. Miller-Thomas, MD, and Monica Shokeen, both associate professors of radiology, have been appointed to two new vice chair positions for the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Miller-Thomas will serve as vice chair for faculty development, and Shokeen will serve as vice chair for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.

Miller-Thomas’ responsibilities in her new role include creating programs to support mentorship and providing meaningful guidance in academic achievement. Shokeen will lead efforts to build a community and culture of respect, belonging, empathy, excellence and justice at MIR.

Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website.