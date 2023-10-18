THE RECORD

Review latest information security policies

The Washington University in St. Louis Office of Information Security (OIS) has completed its 2023 update of information security policies. OIS regularly reviews policies and monitors information systems to keep users and their data secure.

Review new and existing policies on the Information Security website.

To raise awareness about information security, OIS hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Month each October, offering events, activities and resources in support of online safety.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Review latest information security policies

Families invited to enjoy Safe Trick or Treat Oct. 22

‘Share Our Stuff’ holds fashion sale Oct. 13

Notables

Cordell Institute appoints new faculty co-director

Award for paper on predicting postoperative complications with wearables, AI

Cabassa appointed to mental health advisory board

Obituaries

Barbara Turner, longtime employee in comparative medicine, 58

Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, pediatric nephrologist, 64

Carlos A. Perez, MD, professor emeritus of radiation oncology, 88

Research Wire

For microbial communities, simpler may be better

Singamaneni to develop advanced protein imaging method

Baldridge receives Avenir Award for early-career scientists

The View From Here

10.09.23

09.25.23

09.18.23

Washington People

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Mike Runiewicz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20