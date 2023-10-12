THE RECORD

‘Share Our Stuff’ holds fashion sale Oct. 13

The “Share Our Stuff” program collects items during student move-out each year to divert them from landfills. Events are held regularly to get the items to new homes. The program is hosting a fashion sale from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at its North Campus warehouse, 700 Rosedale Ave.

Learn more about the program and its events on the sustainability website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

‘Share Our Stuff’ holds fashion sale Oct. 13

Town halls planned for remembrance committee input

Applications for postdoc mentor program open

Notables

Levin installed as a George William and Irene Koechig Freiberg Professor of Biology

An named AAHB fellow

Scott named 2023 Young Scholar

Obituaries

Barbara Turner, longtime employee in comparative medicine, 58

Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, pediatric nephrologist, 64

Carlos A. Perez, MD, professor emeritus of radiation oncology, 88

Research Wire

Tutlam receives $720,000 NIH grant to address trauma among refugee children

Shedding light on mechanisms behind Alzheimer’s disease

Ellebedy to develop next-generation coronavirus vaccines with broad protection

The View From Here

10.09.23

09.25.23

09.18.23

Washington People

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Mike Runiewicz

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20