‘Share Our Stuff’ holds fashion sale Oct. 13

The “Share Our Stuff” program collects items during student move-out each year to divert them from landfills. Events are held regularly to get the items to new homes. The program is hosting a fashion sale from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at its North Campus warehouse, 700 Rosedale Ave.
Learn more about the program and its events on the sustainability website.
