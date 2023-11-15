Robertson to study amino acid transporters

Janice Robertson, an associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a two-year $155,500 grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research titled “Determinants of amino acid transporter oligomerization in membranes.”
