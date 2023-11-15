THE RECORD

Robertson to study amino acid transporters

Janice Robertson, an associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a two-year $155,500 grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research titled “Determinants of amino acid transporter oligomerization in membranes.” 

