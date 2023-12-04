The View From Here 12.04.23

Latest from the Record
Announcements
Donations sought for food drive
Gephardt Institute accepting applications for civic leadership programs
Notables
Puray-Chavez named Mendez Scholar
Thomas receives inaugural University Libraries’ Ginkgo Award
Parvulescu installed as Liselotte Dieckmann Professor in Comparative Literature
Obituaries
Mark Rollins, professor emeritus of philosophy, 76
Harry Kisker, former dean of students, 81
Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90
Research Wire
Program in Occupational Therapy receives $1.1 million grant
Condensates’ composition determined by when RNA is added
Kwon receives CDC grant to study viral transmission within households
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.