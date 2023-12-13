The View From Here 12.13.23

Graduate Timeca Davis hugs academic advisor Elisa Wang
Graduate Timeca Davis hugs academic advisor Elisa Wang at the December recognition ceremony Dec. 9 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Ana Carolina Mafra delivers her presentation “Your Own Body Can Fight Cancer” at the ExCELS Program competition Nov. 29 on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Guests participate in activities at Olin Business School’s holiday brunch Dec. 3 at the Knight Center. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Mike Mazzeo, dean of Olin Business School, poses with the WashU Bear mascot at the school’s holiday brunch Dec. 3 at the Knight Center. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
WashU employee McFarlane Duncan participates, alongside children, in a coloring activity at Olin Business School’s holiday brunch Dec. 3 at the Knight Center. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
A proud graduate holds a baby during the December recognition ceremony Dec. 9 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Graduates are all smiles while crossing the stage at the December recognition ceremony Dec. 9 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Participants listen intently during a presentation at the EAB C2C Conference Nov. 15 at the Knight Center. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Students engage in conversation at the Kessler Scholars coin ceremony Nov. 21 in Umrath Hall Lounge. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
WashU’s Kessler Scholars Program hosts its coin ceremony Nov. 21 in Umrath Hall Lounge to honor first-generation and limited-income college students who want to improve society using their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Participants pose in a life-sized snow globe at Recess at the Rec Dec. 5 on Mudd Field. The event is part of Vice Chancellor Anna Gonzalez’s Fun House series. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs)
Students ice skate together during Recess at the Rec Dec. 5 on Mudd Field. The event is part of Vice Chancellor Anna Gonzalez’s Fun House series. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs)

