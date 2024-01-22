Skip to content
The View From Here 01.22.24
Students gather to work together on a community service project for the MLK National Day of Service Jan. 15 in the Danforth University Center. Volunteers made dental hygiene kits, care packages for those without housing, blankets for area animal shelters and cards for senior citizens. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
January 22, 2024 SHARE
Guests applaud during remarks at the Women’s Faculty Reception Dec. 11 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Mena Darré/Washington University)
Provost Beverly Wendland (right) speaks with Sarah England, a professor at the School of Medicine, at the Women’s Faculty Reception, held Dec. 11 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Mena Darré/Washington University)
“The Grinch” greets a young child at the Washington University Police Department gift fair Dec. 21. The department distributed about 120 free bicycles and helmets, as well as clothes and toys, to children. Police Chief Angela Coonce leads the annual drive. (Photo courtesy of WUPD)
A WUPD officer helps a child test her new bike at the Washington University Police Department gift fair Dec. 21. The annual holiday drive distributes bikes, toys and more to children from Camp Sunsplash, a free summer camp in Fairground Park that serves lower-income families. (Photo courtesy of WUPD)
Political scientist Diana Z. O’Brien speaks at her installation as the Bela Kornitzer Distinguished Professor in Arts & Sciences on Jan. 16. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University)
Noémi Neidorff, a longtime Washington University benefactor, and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin attend the Kornitzer Research Symposium Jan. 16 in Hillman Hall. The symposium featured cutting-edge political science research on topics related to the life and work of Bela Kornitzer, including political conflict and democratic values in Central and Eastern Europe. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/Washington University)
Adia Harvey Wingfield, vice dean of faculty development and diversity in Arts & Sciences, presents “The Dream at Work” during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event Jan. 15 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Members of the university community gather for the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event Jan. 15 in Graham Chapel. This year’s theme was “The Dream at Work.” (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Students gather to work together on a community service project for the MLK National Day of Service Jan. 15 in the Danforth University Center. Volunteers made dental hygiene kits, care packages for those without housing, blankets for area animal shelters and cards for senior citizens. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Comfort dogs Bear (left) and Brookie lounge in the Sumers Welcome Center, ready to welcome prospective members of the Class of 2028 Jan. 8. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Beloved comfort dogs Bear and Brookie visit campus to welcome prospective students in the Class of 2028 Jan. 8 in front of Brookings Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Go back to top