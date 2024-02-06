THE RECORD

Nominate staff member for Distinguished Honor Awards

Nominations are now open to honor deserving staff members through Washington University in St. Louis’ Distinguished Honor Awards.

People may nominate honorees for three universitywide awards, one Central Fiscal Unit-specific award and School of Medicine awards. The awards’ criteria and online applications can be found on the Distinguished Honors webpage. The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. March 15. Winners will be recognized in late spring.

Danforth staff school-specific awards are run through individual schools; information on those also can be found on the Human Resources website

