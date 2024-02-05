Skip to content
The View From Here 02.05.24
(From left) Leah Fontenot, Flora Chen, Elyssa Hines and Kristen Wong work together on the Fitzgibbon Charrette to render architectural drawings from a prompt Jan. 27 in Givens Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
February 5, 2024 SHARE
Victor Davila-Roman (left), MD, at the School of Medicine; Ginger McKay, Byron Powell and Doug Luke, of the Brown School, and Bettina Drake, of the School of Medicine, participate in a panel discussion during the annual Dissemination and Implementation Day Jan. 30 at the Delmar Divine. More than 70 staff, students and faculty attended the event, with a goal to build community and offer steps to create change within implementation science. (Photo: Tina McGrath/Institute for Public Health)
The Danforth Center on Religion and Politics kicks off its new lecture series “Reverent Irreverence: Parody, Religion and Contemporary Politics” with a talk from Melissa M. Wilcox (left), of the University of California, Riverside, Jan. 18 in Frick Auditorium. Wilcox organizes an annual conference on queer and transgender studies in religion. (Photo: JJ Lane/Washington University)
Marie Griffith (left), the John C. Danforth Distinguished Professor in the Humanities, asks a question during the center’s first event in the “Reverent Irreverence: Parody, Religion and Contemporary Politics” series Jan. 18 in Frick Auditorium. (Photo: JJ Lane/Washington University)
Visiting professor Bill Kartalopoulos talks about “Little Orphan Annie” during his “Comics and Cartooning: A Critical Survey” class Jan. 18 at Kuehner Court in Weil Hall. Kartalopoulos is an internationally recognized comics critic, educator, curator and editor. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Attendees chat during a panel discussion on “The Women’s Chapel,” an interdisciplinary art exhibition created by Sam Fox School graduate and artist Megan Kenyon in collaboration with a group of evangelical women. The event was hosted by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics Jan. 23 at the Intersect Arts Center. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Heather Bennett (right), of the Sam Fox School, speaks during a panel discussion on the “The Women’s Chapel” exhibit, an interdisciplinary art exhibition created by Sam Fox School graduate Megan Kenyon (center) in collaboration with a group of evangelical women. The event was hosted by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics Jan. 23. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
David Freeland (left) and Brennan Buck, of the firm FreelandBuck, give input to students during the Sam Fox School’s Fitzgibbon Charrette Jan. 27 in Givens Hall. Junior and senior architecture students designed and rendered architectural drawings from a prompt. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Architecture student Carlos Cepeda describes his project during the Fitzgibbon Charrette judging session Jan. 28 in Steinberg Hall. He, along with his teammates Wayne Li and Edward Dong, created a design from a prompt in the weekend-long charrette. Brennan Buck (left) and David Freeland, of the firm FreelandBuck, were guest critics. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The WashU Bears women’s soccer team celebrates an amazing season with a night of bowling Jan. 20 at Harbison House. Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (front left) and Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, pose with the team’s NCAA runner-up trophy. (Photo courtesy of Student Affairs)
