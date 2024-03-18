The View From Here 03.18.24

March 18, 2024 SHARE May Yuan, a program director at the National Science Foundation Division of Behavioral and Economic Sciences, speaks during the National Science Foundation Grants Conference Feb. 23, hosted by the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy. The conference, held at the Knight Executive Education Center, provided important information on the NSF grant process to faculty from WashU and other local institutions. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University) Lee Walker, a program director at the National Science Foundation Division of Social and Economic Sciences, speaks during the National Science Foundation Grants Conference hosted Feb. 23 by the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy. (Photo by: Carol Green/Washington University) As part of the National Humanities Alliance’s Humanities Advocacy Day March 12, Arts & Sciences graduate students Sewasew Assefa (left), of the Department of Art History and Archaeology, and Skyler Dykes, of the Department of Music and the School of Law (right), along with Laura Perry, of the Center for the Humanities, met with Missouri’s congressional representatives to encourage federal support for the National Endowment for the Humanities and the U.S. Department of Education’s International Education programs. (Courtesy photo) Soumya Mukherjee, an instructor in neurology, talks to members of the Board of Trustees during a Feb. 29 tour of the School of Medicine’s new Neuroscience Research Building, which opened in late 2023. The 11-story, 609,000-square-foot facility brings together more than 100 research teams from across the university focused on solving the many mysteries of the brain and the body’s nervous system. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University) During a tour of the new School of Medicine’s Neuroscience Research Building Feb. 29, board member Stacey Hightower, BSBA ’92 and CEO of Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group, tries a pair of virtual reality goggles while faculty members Linda Richards (left) and Peter Bayguinov (right) observe. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University) Samah Choudhury (left), of Ithaca College; Joshua Wright, of Hope College; Cody Musselman, of WashU; and moderator Fannie Bialek take part in the panel “Pranksters, Standups, and Fitness Gurus: New Perspectives on Parody,” hosted by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, Feb. 29 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Ian Trivers (center), a senior lecturer at the Sam Fox School, walks with students, local developers and community members during a March 1 tour for his class “River City Redevelopment: Resilient Futures for Alton, IL.” The class focuses on plans in Alton to create a flood wall to protect part of the historic downtown area. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University) During the “River City Redevelopment” class, the Sam Fox School’s Ian Trivers (right) explores the downtown Alton, Ill., area with students, local developers and community members. The tour included the Lime Building at 7 Alby Street, the Jacoby Arts Center and the riverfront. The class discusses ways to alter or replace plans with interventions that are more ecologically minded while supporting revitalization of the urban core. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University) Helen Zhibing Huang (left), Maria Consamus and Aaron Crouch sing during the Opera Theatre of St. Louis (OTSL) New Works Collective preview night March 5 in the 560 Music Center’s Pillsbury Theater. The New Works Collective is a three-year commissioning cycle (2023–25) that pushes the boundaries of opera by combining music and storytelling in powerful new ways. (Photo: JJ Lane/Washington University) WashU hosted the OTSL New Works Collective preview night March 5. Matthew Gemmill plays the piano, while Aaren Rivard and Jasmine Ariel Barnes perform. (Photo: JJ Lane/Washington University) Several School of Medicine leaders, faculty members and trainees met March 5 and 6 on the Medical Campus with leaders from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to discuss research-related topics. Shown are (from left) William Powderly, MD, director of the Institute for Public Health; David. H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Gallya Gannot, DMD, PhD, program director of the NCATS Division of Clinical Innovation; and Michael G. Kurilla, MD, PhD, director of the NCATS Division of Clinical Innovation. (Photo: E. Holland Durando/School of Medicine)