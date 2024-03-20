WashU hosts regional classics conference

Clockwise, from top left: Patrick Andrews, Samantha Doleno, Maurice Gonzales, Cathy Keane, Marisa Stephens, Rebecca Sears, Timothy Moore and Tom Keeline.

The Department of Classics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis will host the 120th annual meeting of the Classical Association of the Middle West and South, the largest regional association for professional classicists.

The meeting will feature more than 200 presentations across dozens of paper sessions, workshops and panel discussions. Events will take place April 3-6 at the Chase Park Plaza and on WashU’s Danforth Campus.

Fifteen WashU faculty and students will present papers or conduct workshops. These include Cathy Keane, professor; lecturers Justin Meyer and Rebecca Sears; undergraduate Will Corbin; and graduate students Patrick Andrews, Joshua Bayona, Samantha Doleno, Maurice Gonzales, Bayla Kamens, Bryan Norton, Jake N. Pawlush, Philip Register, Christopher Robertson, Marisa Stephens and Tom Van Denburgh.

Department chair Timothy Moore, the John and Penelope Biggs Distinguished Professor of Classics, will lead a paper session on Roman comedy. Keane will lead a session on Roman society and satire. Tom Keeline, Luis Alejandro Salas and Zoe Stamatopoulou, all associate professors, will lead sessions on Latin prose, medicine and athletics, and Greek lyric, respectively. Provost Beverly Wendland will welcome members at the meeting’s banquet.

The Classical Association of the Middle West and South is an organization for classics (Latin and Greek) teachers at all levels, as well as undergraduate and graduate students and anyone who enjoys learning about the world of classical antiquity. The 120th meeting was organized in part by a local committee chaired by Keane and Keeline that included representatives of Saint Louis University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, John Burroughs School and Clayton High School.

For more information or to register for the meeting, visit camws.org.