Parking shares latest update

Parking & Transportation Services at Washington University inSt. Louis shares an update, including details about 2024-25 parking permits, a new office location and other reminders.
Read more on the parking website.
Parking & Transportation Services at Washington University inSt. Louis shares an update, including details about 2024-25 parking permits, a new office location and other reminders.
Read more on the parking website.
Staff leadership program applications due May 31
Physics student Brodie selected for prestigious DOE program
Dickson, Khabele, Longmore elected to Association of American Physicians
Women’s track and field team wins NCAA Division III championship
Liz Colletta, longtime accounting employee, 55
Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89
Alzheimer’s biomarker sTREM2 plays a causal, potentially modifiable, role in disease
Holehouse receives NSF early-career award
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.