THE RECORD

Parking shares latest update

Parking & Transportation Services at Washington University inSt. Louis shares an update, including details about 2024-25 parking permits, a new office location and other reminders.

Read more on the parking website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking shares latest update

Staff leadership program applications due May 31

Peace Park planting May 18

Notables

Physics student Brodie selected for prestigious DOE program

Dickson, Khabele, Longmore elected to Association of American Physicians

Women’s track and field team wins NCAA Division III championship

Obituaries

Liz Colletta, longtime accounting employee, 55

Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89

Philip Needleman, emeritus trustee, longtime benefactor, 85

Research Wire

Alzheimer’s biomarker sTREM2 plays a causal, potentially modifiable, role in disease 

Holehouse receives NSF early-career award

Helping qubits stay in sync

The View From Here

05.31.24

05.15.24

05.06.24

Washington People

Sadie Williams Clayton

Caitlyn Collins

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20