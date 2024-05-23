Staff leadership program applications due May 31

Washington University in St. Louis staff members are encouraged to apply for the Emerging Leaders Program or the Leadership Excellence and Development Program. The programs further the missions of WashU Leads and the “Here and Next” strategic plan. The deadline is May 31.
Learn more on the Institute for Leadership Excellence website. Questions? Email Lindsey Alt or Melinda Stitzel at ILEinfo@wustl.edu.
