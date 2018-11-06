Volunteers needed for December ceremony

The Commencement Office is seeking volunteers for the December Degree Candidate Recognition Ceremony.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the Athletic Complex Field House.

Volunteer duties range from seating guests and lining up the degree candidates to handing out programs and directing guests to the reception following the ceremony.

The ceremony had been held in Graham Chapel, but was moved last year to the Varsity Gym to accommodate the growing number of undergraduate, graduate and professional students graduating in December and their guests. Due to an even larger size this year, it will be held in the Field House.

“Because we have more candidates and a larger space in the Field House, we need more volunteers to ensure we provide our graduates and their family and friends a memorable day,” said Ida H. Early, secretary to the Board of Trustees and director of Commencement.

To volunteer, visit the Commencement website.