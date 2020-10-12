The View From Here 10.12.20

Hele Epstein, a junior at the McKelvey School of Engineering, observes a sensor during a lab session safely conducted in Brauer Hall. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Students take part in biweekly COVID-19 testing at a new site on Mudd Field, one of many safety protocols to keep everyone on campus this fall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Midwest Climate Summit, hosted by Washington University and a group of more than 20 leading Midwestern higher education institutions, nonprofits and local governments, kicked off Oct. 2. More than 400 people took part in the virtual event. A panel discussion included (clockwise, from upper left) moderator Shara Mohtadi of Bloomberg Philanthropies; Chris Caldwell, president of the College of the Menominee; Katharine Wilkinson, editor-in-chief of Project Drawdown; Isra Hirsi, co-founder of US Youth Climate Strike; and Heather McTeer Toney, national field director of Moms Clean Air Force.
Students gather safety Sept. 9 for a meal on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
A message of gratitude is shown Oct. 1 on the skywalk over Forest Park Parkway at the Washington University Medical Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The sun sets over the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center, which was recently recognized among the top cancer centers nationally (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
