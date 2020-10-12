The View From Here 10.12.20

The Midwest Climate Summit, hosted by Washington University and a group of more than 20 leading Midwestern higher education institutions, nonprofits and local governments, kicked off Oct. 2. More than 400 people took part in the virtual event. A panel discussion included (clockwise, from upper left) moderator Shara Mohtadi of Bloomberg Philanthropies; Chris Caldwell, president of the College of the Menominee; Katharine Wilkinson, editor-in-chief of Project Drawdown; Isra Hirsi, co-founder of US Youth Climate Strike; and Heather McTeer Toney, national field director of Moms Clean Air Force.