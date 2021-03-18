THE RECORD

Medical student receives fellowship to study skin microbiome, diseases

Faisal Ahmad
Ahmad

Faisal Ahmad, a second-year medical student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of 55 recipients of a $5,000 summer research fellowship from the Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society.

The Carolyn L. Kuckein Student Research Fellowship Award supports Ahmad’s research on the relationship between the skin microbiome and dermatological conditions such as eczema and acne. Ahmad uses computational and statistical analysis to decipher genetic information about how diseases and therapeutics affect skin bacterial communities. Ultimately, the findings may contribute to developing precision medicine to heal skin diseases.

Ahmad has been working under the mentorship of William H. McCoy IV, MD, PhD, research instructor in medicine in the Division of Dermatology. 

Read more on the School of Medicine site.

