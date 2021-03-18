Medical student receives fellowship to study skin microbiome, diseases

Faisal Ahmad, a second-year medical student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of 55 recipients of a $5,000 summer research fellowship from the Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society.
The Carolyn L. Kuckein Student Research Fellowship Award supports Ahmad’s research on the relationship between the skin microbiome and dermatological conditions such as eczema and acne. Ahmad uses computational and statistical analysis to decipher genetic information about how diseases and therapeutics affect skin bacterial communities. Ultimately, the findings may contribute to developing precision medicine to heal skin diseases.
Ahmad has been working under the mentorship of William H. McCoy IV, MD, PhD, research instructor in medicine in the Division of Dermatology.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.