THE RECORD

Fike receives NSF geobiology grant

David Fike, professor of earth and planetary sciences and director of environmental studies, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $98,406 EAGER Grant from the National Science Foundation for a project in geobiology and low-temperature geochemistry titled “Microscale d34S Analyses in Pyrites to Distinguish Environmental and Biological Drivers of Isotopic Variability.”

