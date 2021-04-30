Fike receives NSF geobiology grant

David Fike, professor of earth and planetary sciences and director of environmental studies, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $98,406 EAGER Grant from the National Science Foundation for a project in geobiology and low-temperature geochemistry titled “Microscale d34S Analyses in Pyrites to Distinguish Environmental and Biological Drivers of Isotopic Variability.”
