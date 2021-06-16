Mathematician wins NSF grant

Francesco Di Plinio, assistant professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $197,616 grant from the National Science Foundation for research in harmonic analysis, a branch of mathematics concerned with the rigorous description of signals and their processing.
Di Plinio aims to produce representation formulas for classes of singular integrals in terms of model operators conserving the same invariance structure.
