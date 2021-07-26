THE RECORD

Epps testifies before Supreme Court commission

Dan Epps, the Treiman Professor of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, testified before the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States on July 20.

The commission is comprised of bipartisan experts who will weigh in on the value and legality of proposed court reforms.

Epps

Epps was part of the panel “Composition of the Supreme Court.” Learn more and watch the panels through the White House website, and read Epps’ testimony here.

Epps is a nationally recognized expert on the Supreme Court and is regularly quoted by the media. He has particular expertise in Supreme Court reform, where his work is influencing major policy debates.

After 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorsed Epps’ and Ganesh Sitaraman’s proposal to restructure the Supreme Court, the plan received widespread attention from the popular press. Epps currently co-hosts, with William Baude, the podcast “Divided Argument,” which analyzes the high court’s decisions.

