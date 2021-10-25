THE RECORD

Hubaishi named inaugural chair of National Muslim Law Student Association

By Neil Schoenherr
Hubaishi

Sara Hubaishi, a third-year student at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been elected inaugural chair of the National Muslim Law Student Association (NMLSA).

The NMLSA recently was established as a subcommittee of the National Association of Muslim Lawyers.

As chair, Hubaishi will be responsible for helping plan the annual National Muslim Law Student Conference and will coordinate with the National Association of Muslim Lawyers, regional bar associations and Muslim law students. “I’m very excited to help unite Muslim students,” she said.

Hubaishi is a first-generation law student and a Toronto native. During her time at the law school, she has been involved with the Student Bar Association, the Honor Council, the Dean’s Advisory Council and the Black Law Student Association, and she has worked as a peer career adviser, research assistant and teaching assistant.

