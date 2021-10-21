THE RECORD
Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking offers update

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Notables

Two students participate in German-American Sister Cities Youth Forum

Undergraduates win international HOSA award

Graduate students win national sculpture honors

Obituaries

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Research Wire

Philip receives NIH grant for neuroscience research

Colonna receives NIH grants

Hultgren to study allergy and infectious diseases

The View From Here

10.11.21

9.13.21

8.25.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20