Jiang receives NIH grant

Xuntian Jiang, assistant professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Extramural research programs in the neurosciences and neurological disorders.”

