Pike receives NIH grant

Linda J. Pike, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Intrinsic disorder and agonist bias in EGF receptor signaling.”
