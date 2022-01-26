Colditz, Chang to study multiple myeloma

Graham Colditz, MD, DrPH, the Niess-Gain Professor of Surgery and director of the Division of Public Health Sciences in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis; and Su-Hsin Chang, an associate professor of surgery in the Division of Public Health Sciences at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $3.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Comparative modeling of multiple myeloma across myeloma control continuum: prevention, treatment and disparity reduction.”

Colditz will lead the coordinating center, and Chang will lead one of two modeling centers, with the second led by their colleague, Shi-Yi Wang of Yale University.