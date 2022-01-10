Vaccine booster clinics offered for faculty, staff

Washington University will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics for faculty and staff beginning Monday, Jan. 10, at the Athletic Complex lobby on the Danforth Campus. The clinics will be open to all university faculty and staff by appointment only.
There is no cost for university employees. View appointment times, parking information and items to bring on the university’s COVID vaccine scheduling website.
