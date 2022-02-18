Engineering faculty, alumna named AIMBE Fellows

Two faculty members and one alumna of the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis have been named fellows of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). According to AIMBE, its College of Fellows is limited to the top 2% of medical and biological engineers and comprises those who are regularly recognized for their contributions in teaching, research and innovation. They are among 152 engineers who will be inducted during a virtual ceremony March 25.

(From left) Chakrabartty, Lorenz and Zhu

Shantanu Chakrabartty, the Clifford W. Murphy Professor of electrical and systems engineering and vice dean for research and graduate education at the McKelvey School of Engineering, also is a professor of computer science and engineering and of biomedical engineering, as well as a professor in the Division of Biology and Biomedical Sciences.

Quing Zhu, the Edwin H. Murty Professor of Engineering in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, professor of electrical and systems engineering, and of radiology at the School of Medicine, has a passion to advance cancer diagnosis and treatment prediction. She pioneered combining ultrasound and near infrared (NIR) imaging modalities for clinical diagnosis of breast cancers and for treatment assessment and prediction of advanced breast cancers. In addition, Zhu and her team, as well as her collaborators, have pioneered co-registered ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging techniques for ovarian cancer detection and diagnosis.

Alumna Christine Lorenz is chief operating officer at Cohesic Inc. in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Cohesic aims to improve health outcomes for patients with chronic diseases by using relevant diagnostic, clinical and patient-reported health data to help physicians make personalized care decisions for their patients.

