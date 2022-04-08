THE RECORD

Leonard to lead pediatric otolaryngology division

David S. Leonard, MD, has been chosen to lead the Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. (Photo: School of Medicine)

David S. Leonard, MD, an associate professor of otolaryngology, has been selected to lead the Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also will serve as vice chair for pediatric otolaryngology and otolaryngologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. His new appointments began March 1.

Pediatric otolaryngologists in the division focus on the care of children from birth to age 18 with all types of ear, nose and throat conditions, including breathing disorders, laryngeal and tracheal abnormalities, hearing loss, ear infections, speech and language disorders, swallowing disorders, birth defects, cochlear implants and tumors of the head and neck.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking provides spring update

Campus Earth Week is April 3-9

State of the University address available online

Notables

Leonard to lead pediatric otolaryngology division

Vittert named among top undergrad business professors by Poets & Quants

López, Stallings elected to American Academy of Microbiology

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Bayly-led team to study mechanical strains, stresses in traumatic brain injury

NIH funds Barch research on neurodevelopment

Ottley wins CAREER award to personalize analytic tools

The View From Here

The View From Here 04.04.22

03.16.22

03.07.22

Washington People

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20