Leonard to lead pediatric otolaryngology division

David S. Leonard, MD, an associate professor of otolaryngology, has been selected to lead the Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also will serve as vice chair for pediatric otolaryngology and otolaryngologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. His new appointments began March 1.

Pediatric otolaryngologists in the division focus on the care of children from birth to age 18 with all types of ear, nose and throat conditions, including breathing disorders, laryngeal and tracheal abnormalities, hearing loss, ear infections, speech and language disorders, swallowing disorders, birth defects, cochlear implants and tumors of the head and neck.

