THE RECORD

Reynolds named Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellow

Reynolds

Elizabeth Reynolds, a postdoctoral fellow in history in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellowship in China studies.

The fellowship is the result of a collaboration between the American Council of Learned Societies and the Henry Luce Foundation.

During the fellowship period, she will conduct research and continue work on her current book project, “Tibet Incorporated: Institutional Power and Economic Practice on the Sino-Tibetan Borderland, 1930–1959.”

The fellowship will help fund a year of her research, which she will split between the U.S., China and Taiwan for research. Read more on the history department website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Commuter challenge begins Monday

Parking provides spring update

Campus Earth Week is April 3-9

Notables

Arts & Sciences recognizes six alumni

Reynolds named Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellow

Sam Fox School to bestow Awards for Distinction

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Cui to seek better drugs for irregular heartbeat

Rutherford to study noise-induced hearing loss

Holehouse to study disordered proteins

The View From Here

The View From Here 04.11.22

The View From Here 04.04.22

03.16.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20