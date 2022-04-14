Reynolds named Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellow

Reynolds

Elizabeth Reynolds, a postdoctoral fellow in history in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellowship in China studies.

The fellowship is the result of a collaboration between the American Council of Learned Societies and the Henry Luce Foundation.

During the fellowship period, she will conduct research and continue work on her current book project, “Tibet Incorporated: Institutional Power and Economic Practice on the Sino-Tibetan Borderland, 1930–1959.”

The fellowship will help fund a year of her research, which she will split between the U.S., China and Taiwan for research. Read more on the history department website.