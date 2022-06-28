The Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is one of nine U.S. academic institutions selected by the American Society of Hematology for the organization’s Hematology-Focused Fellowship Training Program. Applications open in July. Learn more online.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Medical school chosen for hematology training program
Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs
Notables
Dao honored for advocacy efforts
Bolton gives keynote at Jennings graduation
Nine local teachers selected for Summer Teacher-Researcher Partnership
Obituaries
Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74
Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22
Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73
Research Wire
Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant
Selenium removal from industrial wastewater focus of new research
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.