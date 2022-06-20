THE RECORD

Seed grant proposals sought

The McDonnell International Scholars Academy launched its second cycle of Global Incubator Seed Grants, with the goal of supporting high-impact research projects spearheaded by Washington University in St. Louis faculty and their international collaborators. 

For this year’s application cycle, additional preference will be given to projects focused on public health, environmental research and digital transformation; grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded.

The submission deadline is Aug. 15; learn more on the McDonnell Academy website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Seed grant proposals sought

Danforth Campus summer construction underway

Blood drive next week

Notables

OHMB recognizes Barch with Glass Brain Award

Heiden receives award from cancer research group

Kieval awarded medal by Charles University

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Interlocking rings unlock new material properties

Community-based rehab for disabilities works even in areas of conflict

Andreoli to research nuclear response functions

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20