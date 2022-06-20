Seed grant proposals sought

The McDonnell International Scholars Academy launched its second cycle of Global Incubator Seed Grants, with the goal of supporting high-impact research projects spearheaded by Washington University in St. Louis faculty and their international collaborators.

For this year’s application cycle, additional preference will be given to projects focused on public health, environmental research and digital transformation; grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded.

The submission deadline is Aug. 15; learn more on the McDonnell Academy website.