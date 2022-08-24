THE RECORD

WashU Bridge Team places second in Collegiate Bridge Bowl

Members of the Washington University Bridge Team pose after placing second in the 2022 Collegiate Bridge Bowl. (Courtesy photo)

The Washington University Bridge Team recently placed second in the 2022 Collegiate Bridge Bowl, the national tournament for collegiate bridge, at the North American Bridge Championships in Providence, R.I., July 21-23.

The WashU players, McKelvey School of Engineering students Henry Shuster, Lucas Strammello and Jinhao Zhao, and Arts & Sciences student Rohan Srivastava, received a collective $5,000 scholarship prize.

The Collegiate Bridge Bowl takes place each summer as a way for college bridge players to compete for scholarships from the American Contract Bridge League Educational Foundation. This year’s competition included over 80 participants from 18 schools.

