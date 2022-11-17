Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society

Three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — from left, Po-Yin Yen, Joanna Abraham and Randi Foraker — have been elected fellows of the American College of Medical Informatics.

The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) has elected three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Joanna Abraham, Randi Foraker and Po-Yin Yen — fellows of the organization’s American College of Medical Informatics.

They were inducted at the AMIA’s annual symposium Nov. 6 in Washington, D.C.

