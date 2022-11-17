Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society

The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) has elected three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Joanna Abraham, Randi Foraker and Po-Yin Yen — fellows of the organization’s American College of Medical Informatics.
They were inducted at the AMIA’s annual symposium Nov. 6 in Washington, D.C.
