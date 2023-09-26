Yi and Gabel receive grants to study autism-related disorders

Jason Yi, an assistant professor of neuroscience, and Harrison Gabel, an associate professor of neuroscience, both at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, each have received two-year $300,000 pilot grants from the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative. The researchers will use the funds to investigate genetic diseases that result in autism.
