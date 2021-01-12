Flags lowered in honor of U.S. Capitol Police

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Jan. 13, in honor of U.S. Capitol Police officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died last week.

Read the presidential proclamation.