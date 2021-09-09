THE RECORD

New programs to help faculty transition back to the classroom

The Office of the Provost has launched “Return and Reset,” a collection of programs and resources designed to help faculty navigate the new academic year. 

Programming kicks off at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, with “Silver Lining from Pandemic Teaching,” a virtual conversation where faculty may share lessons from the past year. Other programs include “Wellness & Self-Care: Using Mindfulness to Find Your Center and Getting Grounded During Uncertain Times,” at noon Oct. 14 and “Mindset and Resilience in the Midst of Trauma” at noon Nov. 2. 

For a complete schedule of events and a list of wellness and work-life resources, visit Return and Reset.

