The university is reminding employees about WUCare, a dedicated primary care physician practice offered exclusively to WashU employees and their dependents age 18 and older who are enrolled in the university-sponsored health plan. The practice is in the Center for Advanced Medicine building on the Medical Campus. Learn more here.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Flags lowered in memory of Albright
Primary care practice dedicated to employees
Notables
Arvidson wins St. Louis Astronomical Society award
Ross elected fellow of medical education society
Obituaries
Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73
Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70
Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19
Research Wire
Renner edits special issue on separate sexes in plants
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.