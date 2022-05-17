THE RECORD

Big Ideas Competition winners announced

The winners of the Big Ideas Competition were announced May 16. The program supports novel and innovative projects in informatics and health-care delivery that are clinically relevant, technically feasible and operationally sustainable. Applicants may request up to $50,000 in grant funding.

Read more about the winning teams on the School of Medicine website.

