Big Ideas Competition winners announced

The winners of the Big Ideas Competition were announced May 16. The program supports novel and innovative projects in informatics and health-care delivery that are clinically relevant, technically feasible and operationally sustainable. Applicants may request up to $50,000 in grant funding.
Read more about the winning teams on the School of Medicine website.
