The View From Here 05.02.22

Tazeen Ali teaches the class “Islam in America” April 12 in Umrath Hall. The class is part of the curriculum offered by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students participate in the “Silence and Solidarity” class with Fannie Bialek, assistant professor of religion and politics, April 13 in Umrath Hall. The class is part of the curriculum offered by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
McLeod Scholars Rene Brooks, Gabriela Pedreros, Dina Abdalla and Gabi Senno speak with Clara McLeod (center) during the annual McLeod Scholars luncheon April 22 at the Harbison House. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Retired U.S. Rep. Richard Gephardt meets April 19 with students and staff affiliated with the Gephardt Institute, including Stephanie N. Kurtzman, executive director (front left) at the Stix House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students Nisha Hawkins (left) and Lily Costa use an app designed to gather data on plastic waste in the Mississippi River watershed April 7 in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students (from left) Emma Walter, Emma Glickert, Clinton Sabah and Marino Aldaz Cuevas use an app designed to gather data on plastic waste in the Mississippi River watershed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis April 7 as part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Zoe Maya Miller (right) presents her research on “Electronic survey response among low-income, diverse adolescents with obesity” to judge Lesley Walker at the Graduate Student Senate’s Graduate Research Symposium April 7 in Frick Forum. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Ty Easley (left) presents his research on “Comparing brain representations with persistent homology” to judge Sandra Weber at the Graduate Student Senate’s Graduate Research Symposium April 7 in Frick Forum. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
