THE RECORD

VanBommel receives NASA funding

Scott VanBommel, a senior scientist in earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $284,827 grant from NASA to support research on enhancing the analytical capabilities and science return of the Curiosity rover at Mount Sharp on the planet Mars through the application of spectral deconvolution and modeling methods.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

Workday updates coming, training available

Updates on flooding impact

Notables

Barch receives Research Investigator Prize

DiPersio receives award recognizing contributions to cancer care, research

Katz named 2022 Haub Law Emerging Scholar

Obituaries

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Research Wire

Holy awarded grant to study mouse pheromones

VanBommel receives NASA funding

Safer lithium-based batteries focus of new study

The View From Here

08.17.22

08.10.22

7.27.22

Washington People

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20