VanBommel receives NASA funding

Scott VanBommel, a senior scientist in earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $284,827 grant from NASA to support research on enhancing the analytical capabilities and science return of the Curiosity rover at Mount Sharp on the planet Mars through the application of spectral deconvolution and modeling methods.
